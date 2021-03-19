Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,712 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $20,183,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.