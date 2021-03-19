Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,329 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

