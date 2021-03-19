NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Financial Review

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $129.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.06%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than NovoCure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 40.16 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,968.00 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 7.13 $560,000.00 $0.01 376.00

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

