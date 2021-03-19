NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.62

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 7585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get NSK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.