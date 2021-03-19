NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy accounts for 6.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,107. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.