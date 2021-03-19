Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 13,984 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

