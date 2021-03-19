NuVasive, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,533,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

