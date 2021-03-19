Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.