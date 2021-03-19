NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$3.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.75.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

