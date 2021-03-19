NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $5.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $22.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $512.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,048. The company has a market capitalization of $317.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $193.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

