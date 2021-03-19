Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,295. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

