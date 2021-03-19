Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,386 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.62. 396,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,091,898. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.