Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

