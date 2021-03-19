Oak Associates Ltd. OH Grows Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.06% of Eventbrite worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,118. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

