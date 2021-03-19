Oak Associates Ltd. OH Invests $331,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.23. 2,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,740. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.21 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.81 and a 200-day moving average of $557.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

