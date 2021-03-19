Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.78 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $278.15 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00156618 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.