Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 2,506,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,091,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.24.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

