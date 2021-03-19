Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OCGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 140,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,777,469. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

