OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Cesar A. Ortiz Sells 2,212 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 828,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,618. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

