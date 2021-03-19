OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

