Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

OLLI traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,316. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.