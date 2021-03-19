Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLLI traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 35,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

