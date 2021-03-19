Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post $255.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.40 million and the lowest is $240.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $253.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $962.30 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.80 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.