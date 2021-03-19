OMG Network Price Up 14% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00010231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $837.59 million and approximately $681.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00279833 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OMG Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.