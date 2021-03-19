One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLP. DA Davidson raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $484.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

