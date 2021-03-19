One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $16.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $684,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

