Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,810,503 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. CSX makes up 3.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $255,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. 308,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,603. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

