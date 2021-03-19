Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,592. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

