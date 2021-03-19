Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 140.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 36,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $229.37. 13,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

