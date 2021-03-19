Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $82.98 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 249,901 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.84.

CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 1,210,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

