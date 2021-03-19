Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,912 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

