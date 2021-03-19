Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $32.48 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,287,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,479,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of Lufax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,896,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,052,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,761,000.

LU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 25,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,212. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

