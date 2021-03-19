Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

NYSE KR opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

