Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,469,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 127,042 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $30.44 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.