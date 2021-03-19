Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

SILK opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $656,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,793.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

