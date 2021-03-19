Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

