Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.34, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

