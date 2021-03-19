Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.