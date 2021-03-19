Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in Rogers by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $198.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

