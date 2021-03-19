Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

