Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,696 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

