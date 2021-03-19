Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

