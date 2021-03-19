Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 606,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

