Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $2,406,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,293,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

