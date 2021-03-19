Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,306 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.