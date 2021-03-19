Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

