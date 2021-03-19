Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $368,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

