Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $336,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $87.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

