Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.27 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.