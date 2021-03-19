Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

